Former Oiler Dave Semenko’s life to be celebrated at public event at Rogers Place

One day after the death of one of the most popular Edmonton Oilers’ players of all time, the team invited the public to a celebration of Dave Semenko’s life at Rogers Place next week.

“Dave’s family, friends and former teammates will take the opportunity to share memories and celebrate the life of a beloved father, brother, son, teammate and friend,” the Oilers said in a statement Friday.

The event to honour Semenko will take place on Thursday, July 6, at 2 p.m.

“Public seating in Rogers Place will be general admission, but will be ticketed,” the Oilers said, adding tickets will be available for free via ticketmaster.ca beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Doors will open at noon and no food or beverage service will be available for the event.

On Thursday, Semenko died at the age of 59 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Watch below: Former NHL player, scout and coach Dave Semenko died Thursday morning in Edmonton after a short battle with cancer. Later that day, Global’s Kevin Karius shared his memories of the fierce – and fiercely popular – enforcer.

As a hockey player, Semenko was known for his tough demeanour on the ice and for protecting Wayne Gretzky during the Oilers’ glory years in the 1980s.

“He was the toughest player I knew and yet the biggest teddy bear you would ever know,” Gretzky said in a statement to Sportsnet on Thursday. “RIP # 27, thanks for your friendship.”

Semenko also played for the Hartford Whalers (who later became the Carolina Hurricanes) and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After retiring, he became a colour commentator on Oilers radio broadcasts and an assistant coach with the Oilers during the 1996-97 season.

-With files from Karen Bartko