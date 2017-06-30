Health
June 30, 2017 6:15 pm

More residential care beds coming to Penticton

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Thirty-five more residential care beds will be developed in Penticton.

More residential care beds are coming to Penticton.

Interior Health has awarded contracts to two operators to develop 35 complex care beds.

Good Samaritan Canada and H&H Total Care Services already have facilities in Penticton.

“Our population is aging and becoming more medically complex. Conditions such as dementia are on the rise,” said Interior Health Board Chairperson John O’Fee in a news release.

The new beds are slated to open late next year.

