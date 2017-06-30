Police search for person of interest after two east-end Toronto homes gutted by blaze

Toronto police have released a photo of a person of interest in an arson investigation, after a two-alarm fire gutted two semi-detached homes in the city’s Riverside community early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Booth Avenue, just south of Queen Street East and west of Carlaw Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but photos showed both houses completely gutted from the inside. There’s no word yet on damage estimates of the homes.

Police are hoping to identify a man who was seen in the area at the time of the blaze.

He’s described as about 30 years old, five-foot-10 to five-foot-11 inches tall, with a thin-to-medium build and a black, scruffy beard. At the time, he was wearing a white shirt with a logo, dark jacket with side vents, dark pants, a dark baseball hat with a logo and white high-top running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).