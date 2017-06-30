8-year-old boy reported missing in Bowness found safe
An eight-year-old boy that went missing in Calgary’s Bowness community Friday morning has been found safely, according to Calgary police.
The Calgary Fire Department were called after the boy was reported missing by his mother at about 10:30 a.m.
The marine unit has also been called in so crews could search the Bow River.
