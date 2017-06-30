Extra security, restricted access to Halifax hospital on Canada Day

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says while operations at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax will continue as normal on Canada Day — there will be extra security at the hospital.

NSHA says a public concert at the Halifax Common — not far from the Halifax Infirmary — is expected to draw in more than 20,000 people.

Although the health authority doesn’t expect any major disruptions, they say in a release that their security team will have additional personnel on site to monitor entrances, the hospital and surrounding grounds.

Public access to the Summer Street entrance of the QEII will also be restricted starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Infirmary says parking lots are expected to be busier than usual this weekend, but parking services will ensure parking is available for staff members, physicians, visitors and staff wishing to park at the hospital site.

NSHA is asking staff members, physicians, learners and volunteers to wear their Nova Scotia Health Authority identification badges at all times and to take into consideration potential traffic routes.