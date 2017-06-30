Household cleaners to blame for bomb scare in Calgary

A bag filled with household cleaners was responsible for the shut down of CTrain service and rerouting of traffic for several hours and a massive police response in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the area at about 3:30 p.m. after a man was spotted at the Marlborough CTrain station holding a plastic bag that was smoking.

READ MORE: Suspicious package near Marlborough Mall prompts massive response by Calgary police

The man left the bag in the parking lot of Marlborough Ford car dealership on 36 Street N.E., according to a witness.

When police got to the scene, the bag was still smoking and officers noted a strong chemical smell.

The CTrain station and car dealership were immediately evacuated and traffic was rerouted around the scene as investigators tried to determine the contents of the bag.

Members of the Calgary Police Service Tactical Unit, including a robot, were brought in to remove the bag.

Investigators say the bag contained a mixture of household cleaners, though tests are still underway on the substances.

A suspect was arrested Thursday night. Police say the man was spraying fluid from a container into the sidewalk when they found him. Officers believe mental health issues may have been a factor in the incident.