Winnipeg mom fights off man during attempted abduction of 4 year old daughter

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg mom and her daughter are shaken up after a brazen daylight abduction attempt.

The mother and her 4-year-old daughter were walking in the 300 block of McKenzie St. in the North End around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a man approached the two and tried to grab the young girl and take her with him.

“This is incredibly brazen,” Winnipeg Police Service Cst. Rob Carver said.

The mother fought the suspect off and was able to get her daughter out of his arms and to safety.

“The mom actually had to flee to another yard,” Cst. Carver said. “I don’t think you need to be a parent to empathize with how incredibly terrifying this must be.”

The young girl managed to escape without injury but her mom had to be treated for a minor cut she sustained while trying to get them both to a safe space.

“The child did not sustain physical harm but I can’t imagine the emotional trauma that both the mom and the child might have gone through,” Cst. Carver said. “I can’t imagine anything more traumatic to a parent, or really to a community. I think this is terrifying.”

Neighbours in the area eventually came to help but the man had already fled.

Winnipeg police said there is no relationship between the suspect and victims and the attack appears to be random.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 20’s with short dark hair, a slim build and diamond stud earrings.

He was wearing a grey Adidas hat, a purple or blue Hugo Boss shirt, a black track jacket tied around his waist, black pants with two red stripes down the legs and red shoes with a Nike symbol.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.