Officer intercepts fentanyl mailed to Edmonton prison inmate
The Correctional Service of Canada says an officer intercepted a package of fentanyl that was mailed to an inmate at a federal maximum security prison in Alberta.
The deadly drug was found Wednesday on paper that was in a package sent to the Edmonton Institution.
READ MORE: Grande Prairie RCMP issue warning after responding to 7 drug ODs in 15 hours
Assistant Warden Matt James says the fentanyl posed a threat to the health of inmates, staff and visitors inside the prison.
He says inmates have overdosed on fentanyl in the past at other correctional facilities.
READ MORE: Councillors ask for updates on Edmonton’s fentanyl plan every 3 months
James says the selling and using of drugs inside prisons can also spark violence among inmates.
He says police are investigating to determine who mailed the drugs.
Watch below: Global’s ongoing coverage of the fentanyl crisis in Canada
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.