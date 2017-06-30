Fentanyl

More
Crime
June 30, 2017 1:08 pm

Officer intercepts fentanyl mailed to Edmonton prison inmate

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated file photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP-Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office via AP
A A

The Correctional Service of Canada says an officer intercepted a package of fentanyl that was mailed to an inmate at a federal maximum security prison in Alberta.

The deadly drug was found Wednesday on paper that was in a package sent to the Edmonton Institution.

READ MORE: Grande Prairie RCMP issue warning after responding to 7 drug ODs in 15 hours

Story continues below

Assistant Warden Matt James says the fentanyl posed a threat to the health of inmates, staff and visitors inside the prison.

He says inmates have overdosed on fentanyl in the past at other correctional facilities.

READ MORE: Councillors ask for updates on Edmonton’s fentanyl plan every 3 months

James says the selling and using of drugs inside prisons can also spark violence among inmates.

He says police are investigating to determine who mailed the drugs.

Watch below: Global’s ongoing coverage of the fentanyl crisis in Canada

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Correctional Service of Canada
Drugs
Edmonton crime
Edmonton Institution
Fentanyl
Fentanyl crisis
Fentanyl in prisons
Fentanyl mailed to Edmonton prison inmate
Opioid Crisis
Opioids

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News