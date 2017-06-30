Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, June 30

Happy Canada 150! Here are all the highlights of today’s show, with Lorne Honickman filling in for Tasha Kheiriddin.

RCMP’s Bob Paulson says organism crime is the biggest threat facing Canadians

How does it compare to terrorism? Julian Fantino, former OPP Commissioner and TPS Chief joined to discuss.



Trump’s travel ban has Canadian lawyers stepping in

Corey Shefman, a lawyer and spokesperson for the Canadian Cross-Border Legal Coalition, discusses.



I love malls. I hate that they’re dying. I have a suggestion: Teitel

Emma Teitel, Columnist at the Toronto Star, discusses her latest piece.





That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.