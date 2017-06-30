Saskatoon couple celebrating Canada 150 through quilting

As Canada Day approaches, one Saskatoon couple is celebrating … through quilting.

John Friesen, 87, and his wife crafted a special quilt for Canada 150.

Six years ago, a surgery paralyzed Friesen’s right side of his body. Shortly after, he picked up quilting and hasn’t slowed down since.

“I couldn’t do nothing else, and you can’t sit and look through the window, that doesn’t work. That’s when I really got into it and I love it!” he said.

Friesen along with his three daughters made it a competition to sew similar quilts.

On Canada Day, the couple’s plan is to show off their creation on their balcony.