Meet the Canadian veteran who calls 150 Canada Street his home

While many Canadians prepare to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, one Marysville, N.B. resident doesn’t have to leave his house to feel patriotic.

Beverley Russell, 97, happens to live at 150 Canada Street near Fredericton, and has lived in the home since 1950.

As many head out to celebrate #Canada150 we stopped by 150 Canada Street in Marysville to find out who lives there @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/vrLPpENwvY — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) June 30, 2017

He said he first realized his address was significant when he started hearing about all the Canada 150 celebrations taking place across the country.

“You see all the advertisements in the paper [saying] ‘150’ and I was [at] 150,” said Russell.

The homeowner happens to be a Canadian Air Force Veteran who has lived in the home since 1950 @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/6YbVdzXxFR — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) June 30, 2017

He told Global News he’s an Canadian Air Force veteran who served in World War II as a gunner.

“I served in the Middle East and then I did a tour out of England,” Russell said.

Russell said he grew-up in Doaktown, N.B. and aside from serving his country in the air force, has spent 35 years working for the federal government.

On being Canadian, he said, “It’s a nice, free country [with] free movement and everything. You don’t need much more than that.”

He said he likely won’t brave the crowds on Canada day because “he’s too old a lad”, and said he plans on going about his day “as usual.”