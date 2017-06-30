COMMENTARY: Happy Canada 150! Are you seeing red & white?

This weekend we celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Have you noticed an abundance of red and white popping up in your neighbourhood? I hope so.

Reluctantly, Canadians are slowly raising flags and getting in the mood for a sesquicentennial celebration.

READ MORE: Tall ships to kick off Canada 150 celebrations at Hamilton Harbour

With Canadians being a little more modest it seems we need more coaxing to show our colours and wave our flag.

If this was America, acknowledging such an occasion, the streets would be lined with red, white and blue.

I am old enough to vaguely remember our 100th birthday back in 1967.

In kindergarten, we all received a commemorative pin of the Centennial Maple Leaf.

Thanks to my mother, who never throws out anything, I still have it in the original government packaging.

I showed it to my kids and told them they will remember this Canada Day celebrating 150 years, just like I did, remembering 100.

This is a great opportunity for all generations to acknowledge how blessed we all are to live in Canada.