Radio station mistakes Annie Lennox as a new artist, says she has ‘potential’

A music coordinator at a Los Angeles radio station really thinks Annie Lennox has the “potential” to make it in the music industry after mistaking her as an emerging artist.

The iconic singer, who rose to fame as one-half of The Eurythmics in the 1980s before branching out with a solo career, shared a letter sent to her by a radio station coordinator named Kylie. In her letter, Kylie encouraged Lennox, 62, to send in samples of her music for a chance to get her stuff played on a network of radio stations.

The Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) singer posted the letter to her Facebook page, redacting the name of the radio station.

“I came across your music online and really like what I heard! I find artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation on our station,” Kylie writes to the four-time Grammy Award-winner, inviting Lennox to send in her latest MP3s. “If you’d like, please send over the MP3 for your latest single. I’ll forward it to Glenn our program director here at [redacted] to see if he’s interested in putting it in rotation.”

Between her solo career and her work with Eurythmics partner David A. Stewart, Lennox is estimated to have sold 75 million albums worldwide. Lennox has eight Brit Awards – more than any other female artist – and has an Oscar for her song Into The West from The Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King.

“I think I’m in with a chance ??!!!,” Lennox wrote in her Facebook post.