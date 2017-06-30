Shania Twain confirms she’ll tour again: ‘I had more stamina than I thought’

Shania Twain is set to “Rock This Country” once again!

After travelling Canada and the U.S. in 2015 for what was billed as a farewell tour, the country-pop icon tells ET Canada’s Roz Weston she’s had a change of heart and will indeed hit the road in support of her upcoming album Now.

After years of suffering from Lyme disease, which jeopardized her vocal ability, Twain explains that “all along the way, it’s all been a confidence-building exercise because of the voice.” Beginning in 2012, the singer performed a two-year Still The One residency show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, noting, “There was no touring involved, so that was more manageable for me in dealing with my voice.”

“I got through that really well, so I said, ‘Well, let me see if I can take this on the road,’” Twain recalls.

The result was her “Rock This Country” tour, and although the 72-date trek was highly successful, Twain says, “I really thought that that would be the only time that I would be able to do that.”

“It takes me an hour and a half just to warm up for a show, so it’s exhausting,” she admits. “So I thought, ‘Gee, if I add travel onto that, I’m not sure… I’m gonna do it this once.’”

But the 51-year-old says she just can’t resist hitting the road performing from her new album, Now, available September 29, for her fans.

“Now that I’ve got new music, I’m really motivated to do that music live,” she says.

For more with Twain, watch the extended interview above, and tune-in to ET Canada Friday, June 30.