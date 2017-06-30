Armed, masked men attempt to steal trailer from Alberta campground: RCMP

A warning for backcountry campers this Canada Day long weekend, after some campers were held up at gunpoint while three masked men attempted to steal a trailer from a remote western Alberta campground.

Drayton Valley RCMP said they responded around 8 a.m. Thursday to a provincial campground in the Brazeau Dam area on reports of am armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said the victims heard a truck back into their campsite and exited their travel trailer to find out what was going on.

Once outside, police said an unknown man pointed a rifle at the victims while another man attempted to hitch the campers’ flat deck trailer containing two quads to a Ford F350 truck. A third man remained in the driver seat of the truck.

When the suspects couldn’t get the trailer attached to the truck, they all all got back into the vehicle and sped off, Mounties said.

Police said the three suspects were masked at the time of the attempted robbery and are described as males in their 20s or 30s.

The truck used in the incident is described as a white mid-2000s four-door Ford F350 with a long box, diesel engine, and tinted side windows. Police said nothing was stolen during the attempted robbery and the campers were not injured.

RCMP believe the attempted robbery may be related to a break-in in Nordegg, Alta. a few hours earlier. Nordegg is about 100 kilometres south of the campground.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects or location of the truck used are asked to call Drayton Valley RCMP, who said the men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers.

The campground is 189 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, in Alberta’s foothills area.