The Stafford Show – Friday, June 30th, 2017

Celebrating Canada’s 150th!

Stafford asks callers why their families chose Canada of all countries in the world.

‘Good Samaritan’ returns $4,900 found on park bench in Hamilton, Ont.

Stafford asks callers what they’d do with the money and if they’ve come across a huge wad of cash.

Rediscovering the lost art of asking for directions

Stafford asks callers if they still ask for directions or if they rely on GPS.

