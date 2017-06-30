The Morning Show – Friday, June 30th, 2017

Weren’t able to tune into The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 today? Here’s what you missed:

True Patriot Love Foundation – remembering veterans on Canada’s 150

Tina Panels, Veteran, Canadian Armed Forces, and Jamie Wilson, Chief Development Officer at True Patriot Love Foundation, joined The Morning Show to discuss Canada’s 150th and honour Canada’s veterans.

Preview of the 150th Canada Day ceremony

David Akin, Chief Political Correspondent for Global News, joined The Morning Show to chat about the 150th Canada Day celebration!

Toronto’s housing affordability is at its lowest in 30 years

Vanmala Subramaniam, Money and Economics Editor at VICE Canada, joined The Morning Show to discuss her recent piece on Toronto’s housing affordability.

Canada is 150 and racism still exists

Amira Elghawaby, Journalist & Human Rights Advocate, and Anthony Morgan, Human Rights & Civil Liberties Lawyer, joined The Morning Show to discuss racism in Canada.

Farah Nasser of Global News on her family’s journey to Canada

Celebrating Canada’s 150: Farah Nasser, News Anchor at Global News, joined The Morning Show to share her story of her family’s journey to Canada.

