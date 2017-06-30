Police investigate after shots fired in southeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s southeast early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 3500 block of 17 Avenue S.E. at around 2:45 a.m.

When they arrived, investigators found shell casings on the ground.

Witnesses told police a vehicle had sped from the area.

Police said they later located the vehicle, which had a bullet hole in the driver’s side door, abandoned.

Investigators are working to locate the registered owner.

Police said it’s unknown if it could be related to a shooting in the Beltline just hours earlier that sent one man to hospital.