Crime
June 30, 2017 8:04 am
Updated: June 30, 2017 8:06 am

Calgary shooting victim rushed to hospital by paramedics

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a vehicle in the area of 17 Avenue and 11 Street S.W. just before midnight on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Global News
Calgary police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found in the Beltline on Thursday evening.

The victim was found by police in the area of 17 Avenue and 11 Street S.W. just before midnight.

Investigators said it appeared the man, in his 20s, was in his car when he was shot.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine if the victim was alone when he was shot, and if it’s possible the shooting happened elsewhere.

As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made.

With files from Nathan Taylor

