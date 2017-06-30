Forecast features rain in London area for first half of Canada Day long weekend

We won’t be able to escape the rain this Canada Day long weekend, but it should dry out just in time for fireworks displays Saturday night.

Residents might want to keep an umbrella handy as they take in Sesquifest activities downtown over the first half of the long weekend.

After some showers Friday morning, it’ll be partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 28, feeling more like 36 with the humidex.

Some overnight showers will linger into Saturday morning, but it should dry out in the afternoon.

“Certainly Saturday morning is going to be on the wet side, and at times it could come down pretty hard, so having an umbrella and being close to shelter is certainly advised,” said Environment Canada severe weather meteorologist Arnold Ashton. “We’re looking at sun returning later in the day and there might still be some spotty showers lingering around but generally we should see some improvement for Saturday afternoon.”

That means Canada Day fireworks, including those in Harris Park, should go on as planned.

Ashton says Sunday and holiday Monday are looking much more stable.

“It’s looking a little bit better, we’re looking at sunny or partly sunny conditions for both days and temperatures fairly pleasant in the mid to high 20s so very summer like,” he said.

After Fefe Dobson headlines the main stage Friday at Dundas and Talbot, the Jack Richardson Orchestra will perform along with 15 local singers on Canada Day, followed by Sloan on Sunday.

Each day this weekend, residents can also check out a synthetic outdoor ice rink, kids zone, multicultural events, beer gardens, and of course SESQUI. The dome gives visitors a 360-degree virtual reality tour of Canada.

A full lineup can be found on the Canada 150 London website.