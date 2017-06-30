Bob Layton Editorial: Now, it’s your turn

It’s Friday, let’s see what’s on your mind.

About the province spending 1.2 billion dollars on affordable housing, Ken says for 4,000 units, that works out to about $300,000 a unit. He wonders if that includes furniture and insurance.

About the Ontario nurse turned serial killer, who would have been on death row in some states, I.M. would still like to see capital punishment in Canada for serial killers, pedophiles, and terrorists.

Max says feeding and housing a lifer is the price we must pay.

Brandy says we should not feed and house her; she should be put to death.

About going solar, Daren has several quotes that he says leave him with a huge solar debt. Karen figures about seven years to break even.

About Sears employees getting no severance, Gary says it sounds like financial interests have the ear of government, as they have forever.

Kevin adds, I don’t think Albertans realize how poorly labour laws protect employees.

And, what an outpouring of love for Dave Semenko. It was like a whole arena softly cheering about those great memories. He will never be forgotten.

Enjoy your Canada Day weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.