Stamps beat Red Blacks in home opener
Week 2 in the CFL started with the Calgary Stampeders facing an old foe for their home opener at McMahon Stadium.
On Thursday night, the team welcomed the Ottawa Red Blacks for a rematch after the two teams settled for a tie in last week’s game.
Even though Ottawa was on the board first on Thursday, Marquay McDaniel made the 500th catch of his career which helped Kamar Jordan get the first touchdown of the game. Alex Singleton had the block, forcing the Red Blacks to send on their field goal unit to end the quarter 6-3 Calgary.
Surprise, surprise, to start the second, Ottawa made good use of their field goal opportunity and it was tied 6-6. After a Stampeder touchdown and convert, it was announced that Shane Bergman was not coming back for the Stamps after an earlier injury. Ottawa lost the ball after a blocked punt and it was Stampeder ball on the 17-yard line. But the Red Blacks came back after the three-minute warning and it was tied yet again 17-17 to wrap up the half.
The tie didn’t last long as Andrew Buckley was brought in for short yards but took off down the field instead for a touchdown and it was 24-17 Calgary. And they just kept coming. After a fumble by Ottawa, it was Maleki Harris who grabbed it and headed for the end zone, making it 30-17 Stampeders. With just over 20 seconds left, the Red Blacks got themselves back in the ball game and it was 30-27 Calgary.
Tunde Adeleke started the fourth off with a bang. His punt return gave Calgary a 36-27 lead. But the Red Blacks where right there to answer back and it was 36-33. Again the teams traded scores and wound up at 43-39 Calgary just after the three-minute warning. But it would be the last time either team put points on the board as the Stampeders ended up taking the win.
The Stamps’ next game is in Winnipeg on Friday, July 7 to take on the Blue Bombers. News Talk 770’s pregame show is at 5 p.m. with the kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
