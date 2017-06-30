Boom on truck brings down power poles, power lines in Kelowna

A truck boom brought down live power lines, cable and telephone lines in a Kelowna neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Tschritter was doing yard work on Rio Drive when he heard the commotion.

“I just saw all these wires go up and heard about three or four loud crashes and bangs,” Tschritter said. “Turns out a utility truck was heading down Rio here and his arm was extended. So, on the way down he started grabbing wires and poles came with them.”

Numerous overhead wires were pulled from homes while several power poles were broken along Rio Drive near Clifton Road.

The power was shut down to about 300 homes in the area and restored by FortisBC around 9 p.m.

RCMP were on scene but have not said if charges are pending against the driver.