accident
June 30, 2017 1:31 am
Updated: June 30, 2017 1:32 am

Boom on truck brings down power poles, power lines in Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

About 300 homes lost power when utility lines were pulled down by an truck in Kelowna Thursday afternoon.

Bryon McLuckie/ Global Okanagan
A A

A truck boom brought down live power lines, cable and telephone lines in a Kelowna neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Tschritter was doing yard work on Rio Drive when he heard the commotion.

“I just saw all these wires go up and heard about three or four loud crashes and bangs,” Tschritter said. “Turns out a utility truck was heading down Rio here and his arm was extended. So, on the way down he started grabbing wires and poles came with them.”

Numerous overhead wires were pulled from homes while several power poles were broken along Rio Drive near Clifton Road.

Rio power 7
Rio power 6
Rio power 5
Rio Power 4
Rio power 2
Rio power 1
Rio power 3

About 300 homes lost power when utility lines were pulled down by an truck in Kelowna Thursday afternoon.

Bryon McLuckie/ Global Okanagan

The power was shut down to about 300 homes in the area and restored by FortisBC around 9 p.m.

RCMP were on scene but have not said if charges are pending against the driver.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
BC
Boom Truck
FortisBC
Kelowna
Okanagan
Power Out
Rio Drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News