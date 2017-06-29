Fire destroys part of west Edmonton home
Fire crews were called to battle a blaze in west Edmonton Thursday evening that destroyed part of a home.
The fire broke out at a home in the area of 56 Avenue and 203 Street.
It is unknown whether the fire resulted in any injuries.
It appeared the fire had destroyed part of the rear of the home and also damaged the neighbouring home.
More to come…
