8 injured, 1 in serious condition after TTC collides with minivan in Etobicoke
Seven people were taken to hospital, one to a trauma centre after a TTC bus was involved in a collision with a minivan in Etobicoke Thursday night.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a multi-vehicle collision at 6:15 p.m. at The West Mall and Rathburn Road.
Paramedics said they transferred seven people to local hospital with minor neck and back injuries. One person was rushed to a trauma centre with a serious head injury.
There is no word on ages and/or genders of the victims.
The West Mall was closed from Holiday Drive to Rathburn. All lanes have since been reopened.
