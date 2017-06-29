8 injured, 1 in serious condition after TTC collides with minivan in Etobicoke

Seven people were taken to hospital, one to a trauma centre after a TTC bus was involved in a collision with a minivan in Etobicoke Thursday night.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a multi-vehicle collision at 6:15 p.m. at The West Mall and Rathburn Road.

Paramedics said they transferred seven people to local hospital with minor neck and back injuries. One person was rushed to a trauma centre with a serious head injury.

There is no word on ages and/or genders of the victims.

The West Mall was closed from Holiday Drive to Rathburn. All lanes have since been reopened.