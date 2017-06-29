Tubers back on Penticton River channel after fatality

People were floating down the Penticton river channel Thursday, less than 24 hours after a young man drowned there in a tragic accident.

The man died when a raft he and some friends were using became wedged against a bridge pillar.

But while some are back on the water, others, including a local tour company have decided to stay away until the flow subsides.

Nico Roberts is a tourist from Coquitlam and was willing to give it a try.

“We’ve watched at least 30 people go — not yesterday but the day before and there was no incident. I guess I’m operating on the assumption that it’s a one-off,” he said.

Christy Bennett came all the way from Coquitlam to tube the channel and admits she’s having second thoughts.

“We’re checking it out seeing if other people are doing it and we were going to talk them to see if it’s safe to see how safe it is,” she said.

But even seasoned veterans are staying away from the channel. Halle Lazard runs coyote cruises. She was supposed to open Friday but has decided to postpone things because of the fatality.

“It kind of persuaded us that it’s too high. I wouldn’t even go into the water myself,” she said.

As for the identity of yesterday’s victim, police say they will not be releasing his name. They say the file has been turned over to the coroner, However, they do say he was a 20-year-old man originally from Quebec and they believe the individuals he was rafting with, are also from Quebec.