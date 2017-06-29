IHIT investigating suspicious death of 4-month-old baby in Maple Ridge

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating the sudden and suspicious death of a four-month-old baby girl.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were notified Wednesday afternoon that an infant had been brought to the hospital Tuesday night. The baby girl passed away at the hospital just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Shortly after, Ridge Meadows RCMP investigators called in IHIT.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are not releasing any other details until further evidence is gathered and charges are laid.

Cpl. Amanda Harnett of Ridge Meadows RCMP says this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.