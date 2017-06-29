Halifax police investigate robbery at gas bar on Barrington Street
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a robbery early Thursday morning outside the Atlantic Superstore Gas Bar on Barrington Street.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at approximately 12:49 p.m. at the gas bar at 1075 Barrington St.
Police say a man advised them he had been assaulted by three men and robbed of personal belongings. The three suspects are described as black males wearing dark clothing.
HRP officers searched the area but did not find the suspects. The 63-year-old victim was transported to the QEII Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
