Calgary police search for man with 5 aliases wanted on warrants

Police are asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on outstanding warrants who’s believed to be in the Calgary area.

Caitlin Cory Callahan, 33, is wanted for multiple counts of breach of recognizance for offences relating to break-and-enter crimes.

He’s been known to use the following aliases:

Chad LaFarge/LaForge

Michael Parkin

Aaron Patton

Justin Patton

Nathan Tutt

Police describe him as six feet tall, about 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left cheek and tattoos including a man with two guns on his left forearm, a shotgun on his right upper arm and tribal art on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.