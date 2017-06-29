Last day of elementary school in London is “bittersweet” for teachers, students

The final bell sounded at public and catholic elementary schools across the London region Thursday afternoon, marking the end of the what teachers and students consider a “bittersweet” last day of school.

“You’re always sad for a year come to a close when you’ve witnessed so much academic and social growth,” said Allison Alderson, a grade 2 teacher at Ryerson Public School.

Visited a Gr. 2 class @ Ryerson P.S. in #ldnont & chatted w/kids about the last school day! Here's what they're excited for this summer: pic.twitter.com/SsmKia674q — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) June 29, 2017

Her students were excited to discuss their plans for the summer, including spending time with family, visiting cottages and relatives, and spending time at the beach.

“I’m looking forward to going to my camp, and I’m excited to see Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Anna, who plans to check out local fireworks displays Saturday clad in Canada Day gear.

The highlight of James’ summer, will be a road trip with his family.

“Our goal is to get to Quebec City,” he said. “We’re going to stop in different places until we get [there].

Although the class discussed their summer adventures enthusiastically, there were some who felt sad to be leaving school behind for two months.

“I’m happy that schools over, and I’m sad because I won’t get to stay at school,” said Aubrey. Her classmate, Theodore, shared a similar sentiment.

“Happy because I get a two-month break,” he explained. “[But] I feel kind of sad because I’m not going to see my teacher.”

As students reflected on what they liked about going to class each day, their teacher, Alderson, looked on.

“Makes me sad, a little teary right now actually,” she laughed, when asked how it felt to hear the students would miss her.

“But [it’s] good knowing that you’ve had a positive impact on their lives. It’s the best job in the world.”

Thursday is the final day of classes, as Friday is a PA Day for both the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.