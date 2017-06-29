Former Winnipeg top cop highest paid city employee of 2016

WINNIPEG — The annual compensation disclosure report from the city shows that former police chief, Devon Clunis, was the most well paid city employee of 2016.

Clunis was paid $368,883, $100k more than the Chief Admin Officer, Douglas McNeil, who made $261,773. McNeil was the second most well paid city employee.

Clunis was sworn in as chief of police in November 2012 after 25 years with the Winnipeg Police Service and retired in July, 2016.

The annual report is required by law under the Provincial Public Sector Compensation Disclosure Act. It contains the salary information on 6,830 city employees who made more than $50,000.

Winnipeg’s mayor, Brian Bowman, brought in $183,565 in 2016 according to the report.

