Autopsy results show Edmonton teen died of a stab wound

Autopsy results released Thursday afternoon show a 17-year-old boy died of a stab wound after a fight last Friday near Rundle Park.

The boy, who family members have identified as Ashton Cardinal, died in the parking lot of an apartment building in the area of 29 Street and 116A Avenue.

Police were called to the apartment building at around 6:45 a.m. Witnesses said a fight involving weapons had happened around 3 a.m.

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder.

This was Edmonton’s 25th homicide of 2017.