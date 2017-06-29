Crime
June 29, 2017 4:52 pm

Autopsy results show Edmonton teen died of a stab wound

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

A 17-year-old boy was found dead in an Edmonton parking lot on June 23, 2017. Friends and family have since identified him as Ashton Cardinal.

COURTESY: Mandy Cardinal
A A

Autopsy results released Thursday afternoon show a 17-year-old boy died of a stab wound after a fight last Friday near Rundle Park.

The boy, who family members have identified as Ashton Cardinal, died in the parking lot of an apartment building in the area of 29 Street and 116A Avenue.

READ MORE: Teen victim identified, 3 charged in recent Edmonton homicide

Police were called to the apartment building at around 6:45 a.m. Witnesses said a fight involving weapons had happened around 3 a.m.

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder.

This was Edmonton’s 25th homicide of 2017.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
autopsy results
Edmonton crime
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton murder
edmonton police service
Homicide autopsy
Rundle Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News