Senneville residents reject massive housing project

Senneville residents have rejected a massive new housing project that could have swelled the town’s population by 50 per cent.

The proposed project of four buildings in a wooded area north of Elmwood Avenue, near des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard, was flatly refused by residents during a recent public consultation meeting.

READ MORE: Senneville housing project gets thumbs up from council

The promoter and urban planner for the project, known as Boisé Pearson, will have to resubmit a new plan.

It will likely have to be scaled down.

The proposed project contained 224 units in four towers, some six storeys high.

READ MORE: Proposed Pierrefonds development more expensive than expected: report

Senneville residents say they are thrilled the proposed real estate plan was killed.

Many feared the project would have created too much traffic and destroyed fragile green space.

“For us, it’s demolishing the woods, so we don’t want that,” said Carole Fortier, a homeowner whose backyard faces the woods.

READ MORE: Frustration grows surrounding boarded-up homes in West Island

Senneville mayor Jane Guest said allowing some very limited high-density housing could be viable as residents age and look to downsize from their single family homes.

“It’s very clear that people felt that this project was unnecessarily too big,” Guest told Global News.

A new proposal is expected to be submitted next week with public consultations likely to held in August.