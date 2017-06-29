Hamilton police lay more charges in trail assault investigation
More charges have been laid against a 28-year-old Hamilton man in connection with sexual assaults along community trails.
Investigators say they’ve now charged Shane Stevens, who was initially arrested on Monday, in connection with an incident on the Bruce Trail near the Kenilworth Access on June 16.
The latest charges relate to last Thursday’s attack on a female jogger on the Red Hill Trail near Mud Street and Pritchard Road.
