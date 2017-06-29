Adam West’s ‘Family Guy’ character getting a proper sendoff

Adam West passed away earlier this month, but his legacy will live on as Mayor of Quahog during the next season of Family Guy.

The late actor, who died at the age of 88 on June 10, is best known for starring as Batman in the iconic 1960s TV series but he also has a recurring role on Family Guy.

Mayor Adam West, the delusional politician, appears in more than 100 episodes of the sitcom. His most recent appearance came just last month but it’s been revealed that he will appear in five new episodes.

Before West died, he had recorded lines for several episodes slated for the next season of Family Guy, which debuts on Oct. 1.

The producers of the animated comedy have decided to honour West by airing those episodes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“He’s gone,” Family Guy executive producer Steve Callaghan told EW. “But we can still enjoy his tremendous work for a while longer.

Callaghan said that there was never any discussion of whether or not the creators of Family Guy should run the upcoming episodes featuring West.

“He’s such an integral part of the series that it never even occurred to us to take that out,” Callaghan said. “I would almost feel like that was somehow not properly honouring him. I think the proper way to honour him is to keep the character in the show.”

The creators of the animated sitcom haven’t exactly decided how they are going to address the departure of West’s character from the series. Callaghan did note that West’s departure will “reflect on the importance” of the late actor’s character.

Callaghan also revealed that we can expect to see Mayor West hoverboarding through town in Season 15 of Family Guy.

Family Guy paid tribute to West on June 18 with a title card after a rebroadcast of the March episode The Dating Game. The episode concluded with an “In Loving Memory” image.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, writing,”Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity.”

MacFarlane continued: “I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”

West died in Los Angeles on June 10 after a short battle with leukemia, passing away peacefully surrounded by his family.