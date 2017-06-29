Alberta government unveils new online tool for tracking fatality inquiries

A new online tool from the government aims to help track public fatality inquiries and let the public know if any recommendations have been acted on.

“Albertans who lose loved ones deserve to know that we are doing all we can to prevent similar deaths in the future,” Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said in a statement released Thursday.

In its statement, the province said the Justice and Solicitor General had created an online tracking system following recommendations by two provincial court judges in recent fatality inquiries.

Judge B.D. Rosborough, in his report into the death of Valerie Wolski, said there was “no way to determine” if recommendations by an Alberta judge were acted on.

Wolski was strangled to death by Terrence Wade Saddleback, a man who had suffered from severe developmental and behavioural disorders.

“It is important for community agencies, the media and members of the public to know what action (if any) has been taken pursuant to those recommendations,” Rosborough said in his report.

His statements were backed up by a second judge following an inquiry into the death of a man with dementia after leaving the Rockyview General Hospital.

Both judges said the Alberta government needed a system to track the government’s response to inquiry recommendations.

