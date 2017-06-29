9 N.B. men charged with attempting to solicit sex in Moncton
Nine men have been arrested and charged with soliciting sexual services from sex trade workers in Moncton.
Police say Codiac Regional RCMP were in the area of Dufferin and St. George streets on Thursday during the day and early evening.
The men range in age from 19 to 74:
- 19-year-old from Moncton
- 68-year-old from Moncton
- 66-year-old from Shediac
- 55-year-old from Dieppe
- 72-year-old from Dieppe
- 74-year-old from Hillsborough
- 62-year-old from Midgic
- 47-year-old from Sussex
- 57-year-old from Riverview
“The Codiac RCMP is actively working to stop ‘johns’ from attempting to buy services from sex trade workers in public places,” said Insp. Luc Breton with RCMP in a release.
The suspects were later released with a promise to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 25.
