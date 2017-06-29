James Holden
June 29, 2017 11:58 am
Updated: June 29, 2017 12:16 pm

Manitoba man disappears, last seen at breakfast table

Evening News Anchor

Stonewall RCMP are searching for a man last seen eating breakfast at home in Warren, Manitoba Wednesday.


Mounties received a report 61-year-old James Holden was missing after his wife last saw him eating toast around 9:30 a.m. When she returned from work, he was missing.

Officials don’t believe Holden has a cell phone with him, and his wallet was found at his home. All family vehicles are also accounted for.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a tip online here at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

 

