Police investigating after 2 men were stabbed in North Central

Police are investigating after two men were stabbed in North Central Regina early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 5th Avenue and Montague Street where it was reported that a man had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man with several stab wounds to his back and while dealing with that injured man, another male approached police saying he was stabbed in the abdomen.

Both victims were brought to Regina General Hospital where their injuries were determined as non-life threatening.

If anyone has any information about these stabbings please call police at 306-77-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.