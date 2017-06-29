Canada
June 29, 2017 10:59 am

Body of construction boss Antonino Catania found in river near Montreal

By The Canadian Press

Surete du Quebec crest on a service vehicle.

The Canadian Press / File Photo
A A

The body of a Quebec construction magnate who was convicted of fraud and breach of trust has been found in a river near his home north of Montreal.

Repentigny police say provincial police divers found Antonino Catania’s body in the L’Assomption River on Tuesday.

They say they are not ruling out any hypothesis on how he died, including criminal activity or suicide.

Catania, 72, was recently sentenced to a nine-month prison term to be served in the community.

He was suffering from an advanced stage of cancer.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Antonino Catania
Antonino Catania dead
L'Assomption River
Quebec construction
Repentigny
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News