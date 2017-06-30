What’s open and closed in Hamilton on Canada Day
As Canada rings in the 150th anniversary of Confederation, here’s a look at how the holiday will affect services around the city. (Click here for full details on the fireworks and other family events and celebrations around in Hamilton.)
- Hamilton and Burlington municipal offices are closed Saturday and on Monday, but garbage pickup is not affected next week. (Your garbage day will stay the same).
- Federal and provincial government offices will be closed on Monday. Mail collection and delivery is also cancelled for that day.
- City recreation centres are closed Saturday, but open on Monday and outdoor pools will be open.
- The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule on July 1.
- DARTS will be operating normal weekend service hours on Saturday, July 1 and will be operating holiday service hours on Monday, July 3.
- The Hamilton Farmers’ Market will be closed all three days.
- Malls and many other retail stores, including LCBO/Beer Store locations, will be closed on Saturday. Movie theatres generally stay open on holidays.
- Canada 150 celebrations at Bayfront and Pier 4 Parks begin at 3 p.m. with the opening ceremony and a full slate of entertainment with Jully Black as the headliner.
- Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. accompanied live by Maestro Boris Brott and the National Academy Orchestra of Canada.
