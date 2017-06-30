What’s open and closed in Hamilton on Canada Day

As Canada rings in the 150th anniversary of Confederation, here’s a look at how the holiday will affect services around the city. (Click here for full details on the fireworks and other family events and celebrations around in Hamilton.)

Hamilton and Burlington municipal offices are closed Saturday and on Monday, but garbage pickup is not affected next week. (Your garbage day will stay the same).

Federal and provincial government offices will be closed on Monday. Mail collection and delivery is also cancelled for that day.

City recreation centres are closed Saturday, but open on Monday and outdoor pools will be open.

The HSR will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule on July 1.

DARTS will be operating normal weekend service hours on Saturday, July 1 and will be operating holiday service hours on Monday, July 3.

The Hamilton Farmers’ Market will be closed all three days.

Malls and many other retail stores, including LCBO/Beer Store locations, will be closed on Saturday. Movie theatres generally stay open on holidays.

Canada 150 celebrations at Bayfront and Pier 4 Parks begin at 3 p.m. with the opening ceremony and a full slate of entertainment with Jully Black as the headliner.

Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. accompanied live by Maestro Boris Brott and the National Academy Orchestra of Canada.