Alberta government releasing new climate leadership programs for Indigenous communities

On Thursday afternoon, the Alberta government will announce new climate leadership programs for Indigenous communities and organizations in the province.

A number of Indigenous leaders will be attending the Edmonton announcement, which will be held at 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Province seeks input from indigenous Albertans on climate change strategies

In February, the province launched an online survey and written submissions were accepted where Indigenous Albertans were asked to share their thoughts and concerns on the direction of a climate change policy.

Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan said the indigenous community has long showed themselves to be passionate advocates for the environment.

READ MORE:Alberta’s Indigenous land defenders show solidarity with Standing Rock

At that time, the government said some revenue collected from the carbon levy would go towards supporting indigenous communities in participating in climate leadership initiatives.

It will fund programs and services that assist Indigenous communities and organizations in order to:

reduce greenhouse gas emissions;

stimulate green economic development;

generate green jobs;

lower costs from burning fossil fuels.

Research suggests climate change is threatening to turn Alberta’s northern wetlands into vast expanses of bush and shrub, altering the province’s freshwater cycle and releasing large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

More to come…