Halton police say reports of ‘suspicious man’ near Burlington school groundless

Halton police have found the man wanted in connection with reports earlier this week of a suspicious vehicle near a Burlington school.

A man in a Chevrolet Uplander was reportedly talking to two 10-year-old boys at Bruce T. Lindley School on Tuesday afternoon about the time of an after-school program.

Witnesses say the adult was playing with a remote control car in the parking lot and that caught the boy’s attention.

Nearby staff observed this interaction and approached the vehicle, but it left before the teachers could speak to the driver.

Police say the man came forward and after speaking with him, they’ve determined that there was no cause for alarm.