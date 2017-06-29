Health
June 29, 2017 10:32 am

Emergency room doctors top list for highest earners in WRHA

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Emergency room doctors top list of highest earners on WRHA's salary disclosure list.

Getty Images
Emergency room doctors are the highest paid Winnipeg Regional Health Authority staff last year, according to the annual salary compensation report.

The report released Thursday morning shows emergency room doctor Ronald Allan Scrapneck was the top earner at $680,793.37.

Next on the list is Werner Van Dyk, another ER doctor, who was compensated $647,140.62 in 2016.

The third highest paid was ER doctor Rob Bohemier at $528,345.63.

You can read the full report online.

Global News