‘Transparent’ Season 4 trailer: Maura takes a major life step

Transparent, the Golden Globe-winning series that stars Jeffrey Tambor as a transgender woman, has released the trailer for the upcoming season.

The fourth season of the comedy will premiere on a yet to be announced date on Showcase this fall.

In the meantime, the first three seasons of the show will air on Showcase beginning July 21, with three episodes airing back-to-back-to-back Fridays from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Transparent follows a retired college professor and transgender woman Mort Pfefferman, played by Tambor, who finally decides to live openly as Maura after keeping their gender identity a secret since childhood.

However, the Pfeffermans have few boundaries when it comes to each other’s lives. So when Maura tries telling her three grown children the news, she runs into the roadblock of their collective self-obsession.

Transparent was named Best TV Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards in 2015. The series also won a Dorian Award in 2015 as TV Comedy of the Year. The show’s creator, Jill Soloway, was named TV Director of the Year.

Tambor dedicated his win for Best Actor in a Comedy Series to the transgender community at the Golden Globes in 2015.

Watch the trailer for Transparent Season 4 above.