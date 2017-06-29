Bricks, anti-meat message tossed at Montreal’s Boucherie Grinder

Boucherie Grinder, a butcher shop in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough, was the victim of an act of vandalism Wednesday morning.

“When we came in the morning, there were two bricks just on the floor with a message on it,” owner Charles Bizeul told Global News.

The shop took to its Facebook page to share the news.

“This isn’t an act of ‘vegetarianism,’ but an act of vandalism,” the post said.

Bizeul said the two bricks didn’t break the shop’s windows, which openly display different cuts of meat.

“I want to warn other butcher shops because some of them are my good friends too,” he said.

“In the message, they were going to attack other butcher shops who are similar to mine. It’s a small world in Montreal. There aren’t a lot of small butcher shops.”

A pink note left behind states: “We consider your hideous and infectious establishment has long needed an ostensible intervention. Stop inhumanly mutilating and selling animals.”

It continues to say that the group plans to target other establishment around Montreal.

“Thank you for understanding that animals, like humans, are not for sale,” the note states.

“Together, for a vegetarian future.”

Management at Boucherie Grinder argued that rather than aiming for a future that is 100 per cent vegetarian, the aim should be for a world that is healthy.

Police unaware

Station 15 Montreal police Commander Sylvain Parent tells Global News the Sud-Ouest has mostly been dealing with issues of anti-gentrification.

“Since I’ve been a commander, that’s the first time I’ve heard of that type of behaviour, vegetarianism,” he said.

Parent explained many people tend to take to Facebook to share grievances, rather than call police.

“A lot of things go through Facebook. Sometimes they [Facebook groups] start something and we hear it on the news. I don’t know why,” Parent told Global News.

“When they go on Facebook, everybody shares their own stories and everyone gets scared.”

He gave the example of a man who was allegedly filming and taking pictures of people in the community, but rather than reporting it to authorities, people took to Facebook to warn each other.

“[Councillor] Craig Sauvé called me and said ‘have you heard anything about that?’ and I said ‘no.’ Two days later, we arrested the guy,” Parent explained.

Bizeul told Global News he will be contacting Station 15 Thursday to file an official report.

