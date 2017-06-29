Edmonton alley’s new name ties Whyte Ave history

An alley next to Whyte Avenue has a new name that recognizes the area’s history.

The City of Edmonton held a competition that asked citizens to name the alley north of Whyte Avenue, between 104 Street and 105 Street.

READ MORE: All in the name: Edmontonians asked to name a Whyte Ave alleyway

Tianna Albrecht and Mario Panizzo’s “Spur Line Alley” won the Name that Alley competition.

“A spur line is a branch line off a main railway. And this alley is a branch off Whyte Ave – hence Spur Line,” Albrecht said.

The city said it’s a fitting moniker for an avenue originally named for a railway man.

READ MORE: ‘No longer missing out’: New ramps aim to make Whyte Avenue more inclusive

“The avenue was named for William Whyte who started as a brakeman and station agent and ended up as superintendent and vice-president of CPR’s western division,” Edmonton Naming Committee chair Jamie Post said.

“Whyte oversaw construction of thousands of kilometres of branch lines, including our High Level Bridge.”

READ MORE: Century old Whyte Ave building designated historic site

The underused alleyway is closed to traffic and has been revamped twice since 2015, including a revamped with a colourful paint job this year.

The alley became a popular gathering place among Edmontonians after it was developed into a public plaza in 2015.

“I think it’s fitting that this was a name picked by citizens at large, from names submitted by the community for a community gathering place,” Post said.

The alleyway received its first upgrade two summers ago after city council determined the passage was no longer needed for transportation purposes.

The city said there are future plans for Spur Line Alley but hasn’t released further details.