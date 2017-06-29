The Morning Show – Thursday, June 29th, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 today? Here’s what you missed:

Toronto waterfront to get $1.2-billion flood protection project

Toronto Mayor John Tory joined The Morning Show to discuss the announcement of the $1.2B flood protection project for the Portlands.

New report finds Toronto facing a ‘condo baby boom’

Sean Meagher, Executive Director, Social Planning Toronto, joined The Morning Show to chat about Toronto’s ‘condo baby boom’.

TTCriders to present TTC award at City Hall

Suhail Barot, TTCriders, joined The Morning Show to chat about the award being presented to the TTC at City Hall.

Major security measures for Ottawa’s Canada 150 bash amid ISIS threat

Stephanie Carvin, Assistant Professor of International Affairs at Carleton University, joined The Morning Show to discuss security measures taken for Canada’s 150 Bash.

How a Supreme Court decision might change what you find on Google

Michael Geist, Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Boy goes missing from class for hours before his North York school realizes he’s gone

Ryan Bird, TDSB Spokesperson, joined The Morning Show to discuss the situation of the missing student.

2,900 Sears Canada employees won’t receive severance after layoff

Lior Samfiru, Employment Lawyer and Partner at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, joined The Morning Show to discuss the case.

