Crime
Late night snack ends in violent southwest Calgary robbery

Mile Wide car wash at at 17 Ave. and 34 St. SW, the scene of a violent armed robbery June 29, 2017

A late-night bite to eat ended in violence for a couple in southwest Calgary early Thursday morning.

Calgary police say around midnight a man and woman emerged from a restaurant and discovered a window in their vehicle had been smashed while they ate.

They went to a nearby car wash in the 3400-block of 17th Ave. SW in the Killarney-area to use a vacuum to clear away the broken glass inside.

That’s when the victims say they were robbed by a group of five to seven men. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and forced the pair to the ground. The man was then struck on the head.

Police say the suspects stole a wallet, purse, phone and other items then fled in two vehicles.

Police believe the window-smashing incident and robbery may be connected. No arrests have been announced.

 

