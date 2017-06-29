Late night snack ends in violent southwest Calgary robbery
A late-night bite to eat ended in violence for a couple in southwest Calgary early Thursday morning.
Calgary police say around midnight a man and woman emerged from a restaurant and discovered a window in their vehicle had been smashed while they ate.
They went to a nearby car wash in the 3400-block of 17th Ave. SW in the Killarney-area to use a vacuum to clear away the broken glass inside.
That’s when the victims say they were robbed by a group of five to seven men. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and forced the pair to the ground. The man was then struck on the head.
Police say the suspects stole a wallet, purse, phone and other items then fled in two vehicles.
Police believe the window-smashing incident and robbery may be connected. No arrests have been announced.
