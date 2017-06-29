London’s outdoor and wading pools open for the season Saturday
If you’re looking for a way to cool off this Canada Day, London’s Aquatics Department has you covered.
The city’s 12 outdoor pools and 11 wading pools officially open to the public for the season on Saturday.
Admission is $3 per child and $4.50 per adult at the outdoor pools. Full or half summer passes are also available.
Kids 12 and under must be supervised in the water by an adult.
All of London’s spray pads are also open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, each day until Sept. 4 and are free of charge.
